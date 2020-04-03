Смотрите программу «Звезда в шоке» на телеканале АИСТ ТВ

03.04.20

Чтобы вам не было скучно сидеть дома на самоизоляции, смотрите завтра, 4 апреля, в 18.35 нашу эксклюзивную программу «Звезда в шоке». Интервью с Сергеем Зверевым.

