«Байкал-Энергия» одержала победу над «Родиной» – 5:2

11.11.19

«Байкал-Энергия» сегодня провела матч с кировской «Родиной» в рамках чемпионата России по хоккею с мячом. На стадионе «Рекорд» находится корреспондент Алексей Шапенков.

