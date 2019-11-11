«Байкал-Энергия» одержала победу над «Родиной» – 5:2

«Байкал-Энергия» сегодня провела матч с кировской «Родиной» в рамках чемпионата России по хоккею с мячом. На стадионе «Рекорд» находится корреспондент Алексей Шапенков.
Your data will be safe!Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
Nickname*
E-mail*
Website
Сохранить моё имя, email и адрес сайта в этом браузере для последующих моих комментариев.
No Comments so farJump into a conversation
No Comments Yet!You can be the one to start a conversation.