Видео Главная новость Иркутск

Юбилей ОМОНа Росгвардии

06.04.17

45 тысяч бутылок со спиртосодержащей жидкостью изъяли бойцы ОМОНа с начала этого года. Задержаны 50 человек, один из них был вооружен. Бойцы отряда особого мобильного назначения Росгвардии отмечают первый год работы.

