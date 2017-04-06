Юбилей ОМОНа Росгвардии

45 тысяч бутылок со спиртосодержащей жидкостью изъяли бойцы ОМОНа с начала этого года. Задержаны 50 человек, один из них был вооружен. Бойцы отряда особого мобильного назначения Росгвардии отмечают первый год работы.
