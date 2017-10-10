Видео Новости Регион

Учитель из Братска получила премию президента

10.10.17

19 педагогов Иркутской области удостоены премии президента. Размер гранта — 200 тысяч рублей. Среди счастливчиков учитель географии братской школы Елена Мурашева. На что она решила потратить деньги, расскажем в следующем материале.

