Соревнования по мотоциклетному спорту прошли в Иркутске

Горы+грязь+мотоцикл= свобода.
В Иркутске прошли гонки » Грязные кабаны». Это соревнования по мотоциклетному спорту в дисциплине эндуро-кросс. Участие приняли 30 спортсменов, и кстати, только одна девушка Подробнее в сюжете Анастасии Цыганковой.
