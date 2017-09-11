Видео Новости

Соревнования по мотоциклетному спорту прошли в Иркутске

11.09.17

Горы+грязь+мотоцикл= свобода.

В Иркутске прошли гонки » Грязные кабаны». Это соревнования по мотоциклетному спорту в дисциплине эндуро-кросс. Участие приняли 30 спортсменов, и кстати, только одна девушка Подробнее в сюжете Анастасии Цыганковой.

No Comments so far

Jump into a conversation

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Your data will be safe!Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.