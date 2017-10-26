Видео Иркутск Новости

Репетиция цирка шапито Демидовых 24 октября 2017

26.10.17

Колесо смерти и белые тигры на канатах в Иркутске. Обновленную шоу-программу готовят артисты цирка Шапито Демидовых. Наша съёмочная группа отправилась на репетицию в клетку с хищниками и узнала, почему лев не такой уж и бесстрашный зверь.

