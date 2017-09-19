В Иркутске открылась балетная школа

Центр сценического искусства начал принимать первых учеников. В Иркутске открылась студия, где взрослые и дети смогут обучиться балетному делу и актерскому мастерству. На премьерном показе побывала и наша съёмочная группа.
